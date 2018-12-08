Ice Flyers Fall 1-0 to the Ice Bears

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears 1-0. Lucas Bombardier of the Ice Bears scored the lone goal of the game.

Neither team was able to capitalize on their chances in the first, with the score remaining at 0 after 20 minutes. Both teams tallied four penalty minutes. The Ice Flyers outshot the Ice Bears 8 to 7.

The Ice Bears scored with less than two minutes to go in the second period, bringing the score to 1-0. Lucas Bombardier scored with an assist from Doug Rose and Liam Kerins. Shots on goal were even at 18 a piece with Knoxville outshooting the Ice Flyers 11 to 10.

The Ice Flyers were unable to pick up a goal in the third period and were outshot by the Ice Bears 10 to 9. Total shots for the game were 28 to 27 Ice Bears.

NOTES:

