Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (6-9-0) at Mayhem (13-2-2) - 7:30 PM

December 8, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(6-9-0), T-7th SPHL, 12 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(13-2-2), 1st SPHL, 28 Pts

Saturday - 7:30 PM

Macon Centreplex - Macon, GA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Steven Hoshaw | Linesmen: Dan Huntington, Sean Dloughy

LAST TIME OUT: Mac Jansen and Brian Rowland scored in the third period to give the Rail Yard Dawgs the lead but they then surrendered two late goals to Jimmy Soper and Jake Trask as they were defeated by the Macon Mayhem, 4-3, Friday night at the Macon Centreplex. Tanner Creel made 28 saves on 32 shots for the Dawgs in the loss.

MELE'S MILESTONE: Steve Mele will appear in his 100th game as a Rail Yard Dawg on Saturday night. Mele is the only remaining player from the Dawgs original roster in the 2016-17 season. Over his 99 games for Roanoke, he has 34 goals and 55 assists including four goals and five assists in 13 games this year. Mele is second in franchise history in games played, trailing only his former teammate and the Dawgs' original captain, Nick Schneider, who played in 110 games for Roanoke. Overall, Mele has played in 247 games across the SPHL, CHL and ECHL during his pro career.

MACON LOST A GEM: Macon goaltender Jordan Ruby was called up to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday. Ruby was 8-2-2 with a 1.90 GAA and .941 SV% before the Nailers came calling. In three starts against the Dawgs he was 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .956 SV%. Ian Sylves got the start for the Mayhem on Friday night and made 27 saves on 30 shots in the 4-3 Macon win.

STRUGGLING WITH THE MAYHEM: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to the Mayhem, 4-3, on Friday night and are now 0-4-0 against Macon this season. Roanoke has been outscored, 15-7, in the four games and is 1-for-11 on the power play. The Dawgs have four remaining chances to right the ship against the Mayhem, two more games to take place in Macon and two in Roanoke.

MAC ATTACK: Mac Jansen scored in the third period of the Dawgs' 4-3 loss on Friday night, his third goal in the last two games. Jansen now has three goals and one assist in his three games since joining the Rail Yard Dawgs. The rookie had previously played six games with Knoxville where he had one assist and five games in the FHL with the Watertown Wolves, where he registered a goal and nine assists.

POWERING ON: The Rail Yard Dawgs cashed in on their only power play opportunity on Friday night, snapping an 0-for-17 stretch on the man advantage that had spanned the previous four games.

E-CONOMICAL: Michael Economos has begun to hit his stride on the offensive end- the grinding winger has a goal and three assists over his past five games. He did not record a point in his first eight games of the season and had just one assist his first ten games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will begin their upcoming weekend on the road in Tennessee on Friday night against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

