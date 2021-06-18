Preview: Game 2: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, June 18 at 7:05 PM

June 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 (SC Leads, 1-0)

Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays travel to Greenville this weekend for Games 2 and 3 of the ECHL's Eastern Conference Finals and will attempt to extend their lead in the series after a 5-1 win in Game 1 at the Carolina Ice Palace on Wednesday night. The Stingrays have now won three straight playoff games after earning back-to-back victories with their backs against the wall to oust the top-seeded Florida Everblades from the Kelly Cup Playoffs earlier this week. South Carolina is playing in the Eastern Conference Finals for the seventh time in team history. Greenville defeated the Indy Fuel three games to one in their first-round series last week, advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2014. After finishing the regular season with a points percentage of .632, the Swamp Rabbits are the No. 2 seed in the east. SC finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last six games to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Rays have clinched a spot in the ECHL's postseason 27 times in the team's 28-year history, finishing 2020-21 with a .579 points percentage. Greenville controlled the regular season series against the Rays, winning 9 of the 15 meetings.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville finished in second place in the Eastern Conference during the regular season with an overall record of 38-19-12-3. A league-high 26 of their contests went past regulation and were decided in overtime or a shootout. The Swamp Rabbits had plenty of offensive help from their back end, as defenseman Samuel Jardine finished second on the team in scoring with 44 points (3g, 41a). His point total was fourth among ECHL defenders and his assist number was fourth overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 32 points (11g, 21a) in 35 games. Forward Matt Bradley led the team with 47 points in 69 games on 21 goals and 26 assists. Garrett Thompson and Patrick Bajkov were just behind him with 42 and 39 points respectively. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, played 35 of the club's games with a 20-6-6 record along with an ECHL-best four shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.43 and a 0.917 save percentage.

Kelly Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1 - Stingrays 5, Swamp Rabbits 1

Game 2 - South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m.

*Game 4 - Greenville at South Carolina - Monday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Greenville at South Carolina - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m.

*if necessary

