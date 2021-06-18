ECHL Transactions - June 18
June 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 18, 2021:
Allen:
Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve
Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve
Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve
Delete Steve Owre, F placed on reserve
Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add David Broll, F activated from reserve
Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve
