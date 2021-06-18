ECHL Transactions - June 18

June 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 18, 2021:

Allen:

Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve

Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve

Delete Steve Owre, F placed on reserve

Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add David Broll, F activated from reserve

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.