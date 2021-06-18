Worcester Railers HC Bolster Ticket Staff with New Hires

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC President Stephanie Ramey officially announced today that the club has added Adam Clark, Gabrielle Martinez, Michael McCarthy, Paul O'Leary, Stephen Kando, and Tyler Movsessian to the team's ticket staff.

Adam Clark joins Worcester Railers HC as a Ticket Account Executive. Clark was previously employed as a sales representative at Symmetry Financial Group. He spent time with the Worcester Blades (CWHL) during the 2018-19 season, gaining experience in ticket sales, marketing, and game operations. A native of Auburn, MA, Clark attended Western New England University where he studied sport management and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in May 2020.

Gabrielle Martinez joins Worcester Railers HC as a Ticket Account Executive after working as a Strategic Marketing & Sponsorship Analysis Assistant for the Women's Football Alliance. Martinez worked closely with the league on content strategy while creating social media infographics and professional decks for sponsorship. During the summer of 2019, Martinez served as a community relations intern with the New York Islanders, assisting with organizing events and strengthening fan relationships throughout the NY Metro Area. She also served as a ticket intern with the Railers this past winter. Martinez graduated from UMass Amherst in May 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Sport Management.

Mike McCarthy joins Worcester Railers HC as a Ticket Account Executive after working as an Integrated Marketing Solutions Consultant for Entravision Communications. At Entravision, McCarthy helped with graphic design and fostering relationships with new business clients. McCarthy spent two seasons working with the Islanders Hockey Club (NCDC), assisting with marketing and social media. The West Roxbury, MA native graduated cum laude from Merrimack College in 2020 where he majored in Sport Management.

Paul O'Leary joins Worcester Railers HC as a Ticket Account Executive after serving as an Inside Sales Representative for JCSI since December 2020. O'Leary worked to gather intelligence on numerous companies to identify the best points of contact for JCSI business services. O'Leary spent two summers interning with the Worcester Bravehearts in ballpark and merchandise operations. The Millbury, MA native graduated magna cum laude from Franklin Pierce University in 2020 where he majored in Sport Management and Marketing.

Stephen Kando joins Worcester Railers HC as the Ticket Operations Coordinator after spending the last four seasons with the Providence Bruins. In Providence, Kando served as the Operations Coordinator of Tickets and Events, managing the fulfillment of all ticket orders sold by the sales team. In addition, Kando built and managed all events on Ticketmaster host software, created and managed all financial/attendance reports and audits for the AHL, and served as the main support staff for all ticket sales representatives. The Greenville, RI native graduated magna cum laude from the University of New Haven in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in Sport Management.

Tyler Movsessian joins Worcester Railers HC as a Ticket Account Executive after spending the last year and a half with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as an Account Executive. At the RailRiders, Movsessian mastered the Archtics ticketing system, completed ticket exchanges for plan holders, and ensured customer needs were met. Movsessian graduated from UMass Amherst in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Sport Management and a minor in Psychology and Brain Sciences. Movsessian previously interned with the UMass Athletic Department, Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (MiLB).

"We are so excited to have a full ticket staff on board," said Ramey. "They are driven and highly motivated individuals that bring a high level of energy to our team. We can't wait for our fans to get the chance to meet and work with them."

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

