Hughes Joins Admirals as New Director of Corporate Partnerships

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, have hired Sarah Hughes as their new Director of Corporate Partnerships.

Hughes joins the Admirals after spending the last three years as the Director of Corporate Culture and Events with The Ambit Group.

She started as an intern with the Wheeling Nailers in 2001 where she was later hired to the Office and Gameday Staff. From there, Hughes went on to work with the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL), Washington Mystics (WNBA), Washington Wizards (NBA), New York Islanders (NHL) and Seattle Storm (WNBA).

"We're very excited to add someone of high caliber in Sarah to our team," said Admirals Chief Revenue Officer Shawn McIntosh. "Having her presence in our office alone makes our team that much better. We're looking forward to building and continuing the relationships with our corporate partners in the Hampton Roads community."

