Game Day Preview: Western Conference Finals Game 1

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans open the Western Conference Finals tonight at 7:05 pm at home against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Americans are the top seed remaining in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets or visit the Americans website www.allenamericans.com.

ALLEN AMERICANS PLAYOFF HOCKEY:

PREGAME SHOW 6:30 PM CST: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

Game 2: Saturday, June 19, vs. Fort Wayne 7:05 pm.

The Series: The Allen Americans and Fort Wayne Komets are meeting for just the second time ever in the playoffs. The Americans defeated the Komets 4-1 in the 2016 postseason. The Americans enter the series after a three-game sweep of the Utah Grizzlies. Fort Wayne needed a Game 5 victory over the Wichita Thunder to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Familiar Faces: The Fort Wayne Komets have three former Allen Americans players on their roster. Zach Pochiro played for the Americans for two seasons. In the 18-19 season, Pochiro had 58 points in 63 games (34 goals and 24 assists). Justin Kapelmaster played in 19 games for the Americans this season and had a record of 7-10-1 with a 2.96 save percentage. Kapelmaster played in two regular season games for Fort Wayne this season giving up seven goals in his two appearances, with 5.57 goals against average. Nick Boka appeared in 29 games for the Americans last season before suffering a season-ending injury. This year with Fort Wayne in 44 games he has 18 points (4 goals and 14 assists). Boka joined the Americans at the end of the 18-19 season and played in four games. The Plymouth, Michigan native will turn 24 this September.

Power Play: The Americans power play is last in the league overall during the postseason at 8.3 %. The Americans have one power play goal in 12 attempts. They are 1 for 8 at home with the man advantage.

Goaltending Leaders: Jake Paterson is second overall in the ECHL with a 1.63 Goals Against Average for the playoffs. CJ Motte is third overall with 2.00 GAA.

Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-0-0

Away: 1-0-0

Overall: 3-0-0

Last 10: 3-0-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Corey Mackin (4)

Goals: Brett Neumann (3)

Assists: Corey Mackin (4)

+/-: Sam Ruopp and Terrance Amorosa (+3)

PIM: Zane Franklin and Sam Laberge (6)

Fort Wayne:

Home: 2-0-0

Away: 1-1-0

Overall: 3-2-0

Last 10: 3-2-0

Fort Wayne Komets Team Leaders:

Points: Stephen Harper (5)

Goals: AJ Jenks and Anthony Nellis (3)

Assists: Stephen Harper (4)

+/-: Olivier Galipeau (+4)

PIM: Matthew Boudens (8)

