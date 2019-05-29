Predators Sign Tinordi to Two-Year Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a two-year, two-way contract through the 2020-21.

The Admirals Captain last season, Tinordi established career highs in games played (75), points (22) and goals (8) in his first season with the club. He led Milwaukee to a 36-24-14-2 season record - including a 11-0-3-0 run in its final 14 games - en route to a second-place finish in the AHL's Central Division and a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 15th time since the team joined the AHL in 2001. The 6-foot-6 native of Burnsville, Minn., has 85 points (20g-65a) in 365 games at the AHL level, spent with Milwaukee, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tucson, St. John's and Hamilton.

Originally drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, Tinordi has appeared in 53 NHL games since making his debut on March 16, 2013, posting six points (6a). After spending parts of four seasons with the Canadiens, he was traded to Arizona, where he played seven games for the Coyotes in 2015-16.

Tinordi played junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, captaining the team during the 2011-12 season where they won the OHL championship and reached the Memorial Cup final. Prior to his time in the OHL, Tinordi spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program and posted 37 points (11g-26a) in 124 combined games. Internationally, Tinordi captained the U.S. Under-18 World Junior Championship team that won gold in 2010 and served as an alternate captain for the Americans at the 2012 World Junior Championship in Calgary and Edmonton.

