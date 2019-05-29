Rocket Agrees to Terms with Nikita Jevpalovs

The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with forward Nikita Jevpalovs.

Last season, Jevpalovs' versatility proved to be a valuable asset for the Rocket, with head coach Joël Bouchard using him in all situations. In 69 regular season games, the Latvian-native recorded 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists), a career-high for him in the AHL. Jevpalovs made his professional debut with the San Jose Sharks organization, playing two seasons with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda (2015-16, 2016-17) and, collecting 18 goals and 17 assists in 125 games. He also played one season in his hometown with the KHL's Riga Dynamo, where he suited up for 46 games, amassing five goals and three assists.

Jevpalovs, 24, played his junior hockey with the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada between 2012-13 and 2014-15. Under head coach Joël Bouchard, he finished his Junior career putting up impressive numbers with 95 goals and 98 assists, good for 193 points in 185 regular season games. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound forward also served 98 penalty minutes and maintained a +60 differential while playing for the Armada. He added 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 40 playoff contests in the QMJHL.

