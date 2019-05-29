Barracuda Re-Sign Forward Evan Weinger

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has re-signed Forward Evan Weinger (@EvanWeinger) to a one-year AHL contact for the 2019-20 season.

"Evan had a productive first year for the Barracuda. His high-end speed allows him to pressure opponents defensively plus create opportunities to score," said Will. "We are excited to have Evan back to continue his progress with the Barracuda."

Weinger, 22, just completed his first professional season in San Jose (AHL), totaling 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists), 16 penalty minutes and an even rating in 60 games. A key piece to a top-10 penalty killing unit, Weinger finished T-first on the Barracuda in short-handed goals (1). In addition, the El Segundo, California native appeared in four Calder Cup playoff games, co-leading the team in points (4) and plus/minus (+2) while ranking T-second in goals (2) and assists (2).

Prior to last season, the six-foot, 195-pounder skated in 251 WHL (@TheWHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) and the Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) over four seasons, collecting 146 points (68 goals, 78 assists), 120 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating.

The Barracuda originally signed Weinger as an undrafted free agent on March 3, 2018.

