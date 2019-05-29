Oilers Sign Joe Gambardella to a Two-Year Extension
May 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have signed LW Joe Gambardella to a two-year contract extension. The 25-year old led the Condors in goals with 29 this past season and was one of five Condors to make their NHL debuts.
In his second professional season, finished third on the Condors in scoring with 48 points (29g-19a) in 50 games
Led the Condors in goals in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs with six in 10 games including a hat trick in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals
Led the American Hockey League in shooting percentage at 29.9% (29 goals on 97 shots)
Represented the Condors at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, Mass.
One of five Condors in 2018-19 to make their NHL debuts and had three assists in 15 games with Edmonton
Played four seasons of NCAA hockey at UMass-Lowell
