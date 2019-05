John Madden Will Not Return as Cleveland Monsters Head Coach in 2019-20

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that the organization and Cleveland Monsters head coach John Madden have mutually agreed to part ways. Madden will not return as the Monsters head coach next season and will seek other opportunities in the NHL.

"We certainly appreciate all that John has done for our organization and his contributions to the development of the young professional players in our system," said Bill Zito, Blue Jackets Associate General Manager who oversees hockey operations in Cleveland. "We wish him well in the future as he pursues other opportunities."

Monsters assistant coaches Steve McCarthy and Trent Vogelhuber, who remain under contract, will return to the club for the 2019-20 season.

Madden, who was named head coach of the Monsters in August 2016, compiled a 101-99-19-9 record in three seasons, including a 37-29-8-2 record (84 points) this past season. The club also advanced to the second round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs after missing out on the post-season in the previous two campaigns. In 2016-17, Cleveland went 39-29-4-4 (86 points) and missed out on the playoffs via tie-breaker.

Prior to his arrival in Cleveland, Madden served three seasons as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers from 2013-16. He also spent time as a pro scout with the Panthers and Montreal Canadiens following a 13-year NHL playing career that included Stanley Cup championships with the New Jersey Devils in 2000 and 2003 and Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

