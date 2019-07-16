Prado Reaches Four Times But Jacksonville Blanked 5-0

July 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Martin Prado reached base four times on Tuesday in his major league rehab assignment, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 5-0 by the Mississippi Braves at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

With one out in the first inning, Ray-Patrick Didder singled and stole second for Mississippi (43-52, 10-16). Jacksonville (43-52, 14-11) starter Jorge Guzman (4-9) then walked Tyler Neslony before inducing a pop out. A free pass to Greyson Jenista loaded the bases before a wild pitch plated Didder for the game's first run.

With the score still 1-0 in the fourth, William Contreras walked to begin the frame. Alejandro Salazar and Daniel Lockhart each notched singles to load the bases for Kyle Muller, who registered a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Cristian Pache followed with an RBI base hit to widen the Braves' advantage to 3-0.

Mississippi added to its lead in the eighth when Riley Unroe clubbed a two-run home run.

Muller (6-5) pitched 5.1 shutout innings to earn the win for Mississippi.

Prado walked three times - a total that matched a career-best and was also a season-high for a Jumbo Shrimp batter - and singled in the Jacksonville effort.

Tuesday's winning raffle number of 1232244031 won a prize of $50.

The Jumbo Shrimp enjoy an off day on Wednesday before traveling to Chattanooga to begin a four-game set with the Lookouts in Thursday's 7:15 p.m. ET contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (4-4, 3.73 ERA) starts for Jacksonville. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.