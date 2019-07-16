Smokies Drop Last Ever Game vs Mobile at Smokies Stadium

KODAK - The Tennessee Smokies (42-53, 9-17) faced the Mobile BayBears (40-53, 13-12) for a final time at Smokies Stadium and lost 8-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chicago Cubs top prospect Nico Hoerner opened up the Smokies' offense with a double in his first at bat. Jhonny Pereda lined a ball sharply into center scoring Hoerner and giving the Smokies the game's first run.

RHP Erick Leal (L, 1-1) opened up the game sending five of the first six Mobile batters back to their dugout with strikeouts. His finals numbers included 5.2 innings and one earned run on four hits with eight knock outs. He left the game in line for the win.

In the third inning, Connor Justus cracked the first BayBears hit with a double into left field. Next, the LA Angels top prospect Jo Adell, notched his sixth RBI of the series after he singled to balance the score.

In the fourth inning, Pereda looped the first pitch he saw into centerfield to record his third multi-hit game of the series. Zach Davis pushed Pereda into scoring position when he reached first thanks to an error from RHP Zack Kelly (W, 2-5) who bobbled a softly chopped ball right to him. After Charcer Burks struck out, Gioskar Amaya lined a ball into left field for the Smokies second two-out RBI.

The Smokies 2-1 lead held until top of the sixth when Mobile enjoyed a two-out RBI of their own. LHP Manuel Rondon hopped on a Double-A mound for the first time since May 6. Working with a pair of runners on, BayBear Erick Salcedo tunneled a ground ball into center-field scoring two and putting Mobile in the lead for good.

Mobile capped off their farewell tour stop in Kodak with a grand slam. Smokies RHP Jake Stinnett took over for Rondon and retired the first two batters. He gave up a pair of walks sandwiching a single which loaded the bases for Zane Gurwitz who rainbowed a ball into right field to score one. Then, Julian Leon solidified the win with a 395-foot grand slam over the left-field wall.

Tempers flared after Smokies RHP Oscar De La Cruz planted a pitch on the back of Leon in the ninth. Both players were ejected.

The Smokies enjoy the day off on Wednesday before heading to Birmingham to face the Barons in a four game series beginning on Thursday night. Game one of that series is scheduled for 8:05 pm EDT at Regions field.

