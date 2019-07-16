Five-Run Seventh Helps BayBears Pull Away from Smokies
July 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release
KODAK, Tenn. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, grabbed a lead in the sixth inning and used a five-run seventh to defeat Tennessee Smokies 8-3 in the series finale Tuesday at Smokies Stadium.
After Erick Salcedo gave the BayBears a 3-2 advantage with a two-run single in the sixth, Mobile (40-53 overall, 13-12 second half) plated five two-out runs in the seventh. Julian Leon hit a grand slam to cap the scoring in the frame. It was the second grand slam for the BayBears this season.
Zack Kelly (2-5) earned the win with a quality start. He allowed just two runs, one earned, in six innings pitched and matched his career-high with seven strikeouts.
Connor Justus led the BayBears at the plate with three hits. Jo Adell went 2-for-5 with a game-tying RBI single in the third.
Erick Leal (1-1) took the loss for Tennessee, despite striking out eight batters in 5 2/3 innings.
The BayBears begin a four-game home series against the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz (0-1, 4.78 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 3.89 ERA) for the Smokies. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.
The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).
