Muller, M-Braves Shut out Shrimp in Series Finale

July 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - Kyle Muller (W, 6-5) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double and RBI as the Mississippi Braves (10-15, 43-52) shut out the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (14-11, 43-52) on Tuesday afternoon, 5-0. The M-Braves head home after a 2-4 road trip and 4.0 games out of first place.

Muller had his first scoreless outing since May 26 and continued his dominance over the Jumbo Shrimp. In three starts this season, the 21-year-old left-hander hasn't allowed a run over 19.1 innings with 18 strikeouts against the crustaceans.

The M-Braves gave the big lefty a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ray-Patrick Didder continued his hot series with a first-inning single and stole his third base of the series. After a pair of walks from Jacksonville starter Jorge Guzman (L, 4-9), Didder sprinted home on a wild pitch to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Muller helped himself out at the plate in the second inning with his second double of the season but was left stranded. Muller came back up in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and smashed a line drive to the right-center gap that went for a sacrifice fly. Cristian Pache added an RBI single to stretch the advantage to 3-0.

Muller allowed base runners in every inning and pitched around five walks, but ceded just three hits and no runs over 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. Muller ranks second in the Southern League behind teammate Ian Anderson logging 110 strikeouts in a team-high 19 starts. Claudio Custodio relieved Muller and posted a zero to keep the shutout intact through six innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning, and manager Chris Maloney went to former Southern Miss star Brad Roney. The right-hander got a pop out and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

Riley Unroe gave the Braves some insurance by launching a pinch-hit two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to extend the margin to five. Unroe's pinch-hit long ball was the second of the kind in the series.

Jason Creasy took over in the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out four over the final 2.0 innings to finish off the shutout.

The M-Braves return to Pearl for the only remaining homestand in July, beginning on Thursday night against Pensacola. LHP Tucker Davidson (3-6, 2.23) makes the start for the Braves against RHP Randy Dobnak (4-1, 2.76) for Pensacola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for one more homestand this month, July 18-21 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Thursday night features Ole Miss Night, Thirsty Thursday and Bark in the Park! Visit mississippibraves.com for tickets or call 888-BRAVES4.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 144 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.