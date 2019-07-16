Biscuits Drop Wahoos, 4-2

July 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - For the second-straight series the Biscuits (61-35) have taken five out of six from an opponent, this time from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (49-47), in Montgomery's 4-2 win in Tuesday night's series finale at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Jhonleider Salinas opened for the second time as a Biscuit and impressed, allowing a single but striking out the side before handing things over the Josh Fleming (8-4). Josh Lowe provided the Biscuits with their first run of the game on a towering opposite field home run to left-the center fielder's first since June 6-to make it 1-0 Montgomery.

In the sixth, the Biscuits added to their lead with an RBI-double rifled to left by David Rodriguez and an RBI-single by Thomas Milone to increase the lead to three. Fleming would go five innings, with his only mistake coming in the bottom of the sixth when he served up an opposite-field two-run homer to Wahoos first baseman Lewin Diaz, which made it a one-run game at 3-2.

Brett Sullivan gave the Biscuits some more breathing room with a sac fly in the seventh, and then Brian Shaffer, Ivan Pelaez, and Tyler Zombro worked together to ensure this one ended a 4-2 contest.

The Biscuits are now on pace to win 88 games in 2019, which would shatter the team record of 81 set by the 2007 club, which was also the last to win a Southern League Championship.

The Biscuits have an off-day on Wednesday, but will return to Riverwalk Stadium for the start of a four-game series against the Jackson Generals on July 18 for Tide Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway. The four-game homestand will also feature First Responders Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, July 19; Man on the Moon Night featuring a Lunar Patch Giveaway and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 20; and Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player and Helmet Giveaway on Sunday, July 21.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.