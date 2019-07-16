Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 16 vs. Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mississippi Braves in Tuesday's 12:05 p.m. series finale. The Jumbo Shrimp are transforming the Baseball Grounds into a water park for Big Splash Day. There will be two inflatable water slides in the Wolfson Children's Hospital Kids Zone, and fans are encouraged to bring water guns and water balloons while wearing their bathing suit out to the ballpark. Designated Dry Zones are between the dugouts, sections 105-110. On a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas. The Jumbo Shrimp are also paying tribute to the $2 bill by paying the first 500 fans to Tuesday's $2 on $2 Bill Appreciation Day.

BIRD, CASTANO HELP SHRIMP BLAST BRAVES

Corey Bird launched a grand slam and tallied a career-high five RBIs and Daniel Castano tossed 6.2 strong innings on Monday to help the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp eased to an 8-2 win over the Mississippi Braves from the Baseball Grounds. The Jumbo Shrimp broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Stone Garrett and Bird. Castano scored on a double play in the fifth before Garrett cashed in another RBI base knock to make it 4-0. An error and walk then loaded the bases for Bird, who pummeled a grand slam to widen the margin to 8-0 in favor of Jacksonville. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Ray-Patrick Didder and Alejandro Salazar in the seventh was the only damage Mississippi could do to Castano. The left-hander yielded two runs on four hits in 6.2 frames, striking out seven without walking a batter in the effort.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 38 contests, Millan is slashing .319/.387/.452 with nine doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs and 15 walks. This 38-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 108. Of the 102 hitters in the Southern League who have compiled at least 150 plate appearances, Millan has excelled with the 22nd-highest ground ball rate (49.4 percent) and 27th-lowest fly ball rate (32.6 percent).

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen finally saw their scoreless innings streak come to an end at 21 in the ninth inning on July 5 at Mobile. That roll came right on the heels of a 14-frame scoreless streak that was snapped with an unearned run on June 30. Thus, Jacksonville relievers went 36 frames in a row without yielding an earned run. Over the last 30 games, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 98.2 innings with just 16 runs, 14 earned, for a 1.28 ERA. During this 30-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 58 hits (5.3 H/9) while whiffing 108 (9.9 K/9) against 30 walks (2.7 BB/9). On the year, Jacksonville relievers have retired an impressive 73.8 percent of first batters faced.

BYE-BYE BIRDY

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up with hits in 10 consecutive contests. Over these last 10 affairs, Bird is 15-for-33, slashing .455/.500/.667 with a double, two home runs, 12 RBIs, six runs scored, two walks and one hit-by-pitch. The Marshall product is hitting .407/.468/.630 (1.097) in 54 at-bats with runners in scoring position on the year.

"GRYFFINDOR, WHERE DWELL THE BRAVE AT HEART"

Jacksonville has surrendered just nine runs through the first four games of their series with Mississippi, and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. Jorge Guzman, Sixto Sanchez, Edward Cabrera, Kolton Mahoney and Daniel Castano have combined for a 1.72 ERA (6 ER in 31.1 IP). That quintet has posted 28 strikeouts against six walks and 24 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

SCORE FOUR AND WIN!

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 14 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 34-6 (.850). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 12 of their 24 games in the second half of the season.

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 18-10 (.643) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 28 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (86) and hits (197) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place second in Double-A in batting average against (.218), third in WHIP (1.10), fourth in ERA (2.92), tied for sixth in walks (74) and eighth in strikeouts (253).

