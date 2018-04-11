Power Drop Series Finale to Lakewood in Extras

April 11, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, WV - Despite rallying from deficits of 1-0 and 3-1, West Virginia could not complete their final comeback attempt in extra innings, as the Power dropped the series finale to the Lakewood BlueClaws, 4-3, in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.

Lakewood (3-4) took a 1-0 lead against West Virginia starter Domingo Robles in the fourth by stringing together three consecutive two-out singles from Colby Fitch, Jhailyn Ortiz and Cole Stobbe. The Power tied it in the fifth, however, thanks to an RBI knock from Lolo Sanchez that found its way over the head of BlueClaws shortstop Nick Maton and into left field, scoring Chris Sharpe, who was running on the pitch, from second.

Both teams plated a pair of runs in the sixth, as Robles, who lasted 5.2 innings in his second Low-A start, set down the first two Lakewood batters of the frame before grazing Jhailyn Ortiz on the left shoulder blade. The next batter, Stobbe, doubled in Ortiz with a line drive to center before scoring on Maton's run-scoring single to make it 3-1.

The Power (3-4) wasted no time attacking Lakewood reliever Luis Carrasco, who took over for BlueClaws starter Ramon Rosso, who shined for five innings, allowing just one run on four hits with a career-high 12 strikeouts. Dylan Busby and Deon Stafford laced back-to-back doubles to open the frame, and Calvin Mitchell, who saw his six-game hitting streak snapped this afternoon, drove in Stafford with a sacrifice fly to center that knotted the contest at three.

The score remained at three through the final three innings of regulation thanks to some stellar bullpen work from both sides, as Joel Cesar tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and Blake Cederlind worked around a two-out walk in the ninth, while Addison Russ (1-0) blanked West Virginia for two frames.

In the 10th, with Simon Muzzioti starting at second base due to the new pace of play regulations, Dalton Guthrie sacrificed Muzzioti over to third and Jake Scheiner singled him in to make it 4-3 against new Power reliever Jacob Taylor (0-1). West Virginia could not match the scoring effort in the bottom of the frame versus Kyle Dohy (S, 2), who stranded a pair of West Virginia base runners at first and third by striking out Sanchez and Oneil Cruz before inducing a groundout to first from Busby to end the game.

West Virginia now hits the road for a seven-game stretch through Hickory, N.C. and Charleston, S.C., with first pitch of a four-game series against the Crawdads at 7:00 p.m. from L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Travis MacGregor (0-0, 1.69 ERA) takes the mound for the series opener against Hickory, who have yet to announce their Thursday starter. Pregame coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, online at wvpower.com, and via the TuneInRadio App and the MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power return home on April 19 for an eight-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists and the Rome Braves, with tons of promotions on tap, including another Thirsty Thursday, presented by Rock 105, a postgame fireworks show, presented by Electric 102.7, and Brewfest CharlieWest on Saturday with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch, sponsored by Rock 105. Our first Pets in the Park is on April 25, while Family Buck Night returns on Monday, April 23. For tickets and more information, call 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.