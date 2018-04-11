GreenJackets Sweep Grasshoppers

Greensboro, NC: The Augusta GreenJackets 5-2 victory in Greensboro marks the first series sweep in the young 2018 season.

It was team effort today, as the GreenJackets didn't have their best early. The Grasshoppers threatened on multiple occasions through the first four innings, but Garrett Cave and Olbis Parra found ways to keep the score 1-1.

After the bottom of the 4th, where the Grasshoppers took the lead. Jacob Gonzalez responded with a home run to left field that tied the game in the top of the 5th. This was his first home run as a GreenJacket.

Then in the 6th, a Malique Ziegler triple scored Logan Baldwin. Which was then followed by a Heliot Ramos RBI single that drove in Ziegler. This gave the GreenJackets a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the 9th, Ryan Kirby hit his second home run of the season which extended the GreenJackets lead to three.

In the bottom of the 9th, Frank Rubio kept the game in hand after a strong relief performance over three in-nings pitched.

The GreenJackets will take their five game win streak home, as they open the new SRP Park tomorrow night at 7:35 pm.

