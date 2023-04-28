Postgame Notes: Thursday Doubleheader @OKC

April 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - It was a tough day of offense for the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento mustered just six total hits over both games and just one in the second game of their doubleheader with the Oklahoma City Dodgers as the Dodgers swept the doubleheader, taking the first game 5-2 and the second game 1-0.

The River Cats opened the scoring in the first game on a two-out RBI single by Gary Sanchez, plating Heliot Ramos who walked to open the game and giving Sacramento a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers came right back in the bottom of the first and got an RBI single from Ben DeLuzio and an RBI double with two outs from Devin Mann to take a 2-1 lead and knock River Cats starter Cole Waites (1-3) from the contest. Waites suffered the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

The Dodgers scored twice more in the second facing Joey Marciano. With two outs, Yonny Hernandez drove in a run with a triple to left and, two batters later, Steven Duggar added an RBI single to left to make it a 4-1 game. Oklahoma City plated its final run in the third when Devin Mann doubled to open the frame off Kade McClure and scored on a two-out triple by Justin Yurchak to make it 5-1.

Sacramento's final run in the first game came on one swing of the bat, a solo homer by Matt Beaty to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Dodgers starter Gavin Stone (2-2) picked up the win in Game 1 as he went five innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight.

Oklahoma City needed just one run in the second game, and it came in the second inning. After Duggar walked to open the frame, he stole second and scored on an ensuing double by Ryan Ward. It was the only run and one of just three hits surrendered by River Cats starter Keaton Winn (0-1), who suffered the loss after tossing four strong innings, walking two and striking out five. Mauricio Llovera, Clay Helvey and Ryan Walker combined to shut out the Dodgers over the final two innings.

Dodgers starter William Cuevas (2-1) earned the win in the second game after allowing just one hit in five innings while striking out five. The one hit was a two-out single by Ramos in the third. The River Cats and Dodgers play the fourth game of their series on Friday night at Bricktown Ballpark with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.