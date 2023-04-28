El Paso Edges Salt Lake, 6-5

April 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Preston Tucker hit a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 6-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees. It was El Paso's second consecutive walk-off win and it extended the Chihuahuas' season-high winning streak to four games.

Tucker went 4-for-5 with four singles and was the first Chihuahuas player with four hits in a game since Fernando Tatis Jr. on April 15 vs. Albuquerque. El Paso shortstop Jose Iglesias went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and is now 7-for-11 since joining Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas turned three double plays Friday to set a new season high.

Friday was El Paso's first extra-inning game of the season, while the Bees dropped to 1-1 in extras. It was also the first game in Southwest University Park with the ABS challenge system. Five pitches were challenged and only one call was overturned.

Box Score: Bees 5, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (04/28/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Salt Lake (9-16), El Paso (11-14)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake LHP Jake Kalish (1-3, 7.66) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-2, 8.41). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

