Bunches of Runs by Aces Take Down Space Cowboys

April 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - The Reno Aces (12-11) scored early and often as they topped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-15) 24-2 on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The Space Cowboys took their only lead of the game in the top of the second inning. Justin Dirden and Ross Adolph both drew walks with one out against LHP Blake Walston, bringing up Dixon Machado with two outs. The shortstop ripped a double off the left-field wall, driving in Dirden to give Sugar Land a 1-0 lead.

For a second straight day, the Aces scored six runs in the bottom of the second innings, chasing RHP Bryan Garcia (L,1-3). Reno then plated two in the third, five in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth to open a 19-1 advantage. Uncharacteristically, the Space Cowboys committed four errors in the game, after committing just nine in their first 22 games.

LHP Tyler Gilbert (W, 2-1) picked up the win for Reno by throwing 3.2 innings of relief. The Space Cowboys were able to plate another run in the ninth when Grae Kessinger singled, Machado doubled and Korey Lee singled to left. Lee has now driven in at least one run in three straight games.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against the Aces on Friday night. Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week RHP JP France (2-1, 2.45) gets the start for the Space Cowboys against Reno RHP Slade Cecconi (0-1, 9.18) for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.