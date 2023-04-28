Chihuahuas Win in Extra Innings

Another tough loss for the Salt Lake Bees, as they dropped a 6-5 decision in ten innings to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday night. The Bees took a 5-4 lead in the top of the tenth on an RBI single by Chris Okey, but Preston Tucker delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the inning off of Jonathan Holder (0-2) to give El Paso the win. Salt Lake took a 1-0 in the first on a run scoring double by Kevin Okey, but El Paso tied it with a run in the bottom of the first and added runs in the second and third innings for a 3-1 lead. In the fourth, Taylor Jones was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Two outs later, David Fletcher and Jo Adell walked to load the bases. Trey Cabbage drew another walk to force in a run and Padlo gave Salt Lake the lead with a two-run single. El Paso tied the game with a run in their half of the fourth and neither team scored until the tenth.

Padlo led the Bees' offense with three hits and three runs batted in, while Adell added two hits and two runs scored. Jhonathan Diaz was strong out of the bullpen, as he worked three and one-third scoreless innings. Salt Lake suffers its sixth straight loss, which includes the first four games of the series in El Paso.

