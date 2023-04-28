Reno Rallies Late For Valiant 6-3 Win Over Sugar Land

Reno, NV - Jorge Barrosa and Diego Castillo came up with two huge swings in a 6-3 comeback win for the Reno Aces (13-11) over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-16) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

With two outs and the Aces trailing by a run in the seventh, Barrosa blasted an Enoli Paredes slider 402 feet to right to tie the game.

Reno made it count in the eighth when Diego Castillo lined an opposite field double to right, scoring Phillip Evans to take the lead. The Aces added two more runs on sacrifice flies from Ali Sánchez and Seth Beer.

Evans reached in all four plate appearances, including two more hits. The Aces' bullpen combined for four innings of scoreless relief with six strikeouts from Luis Frías, Raffi Vizcaíno, and Zach McAllister.

Game five of the six-game set is Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 3B

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-2, 2 BB

- Luis Frías: 2.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 3 K

- Raffi Vizcaíno: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K

- Zach McAllister: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

