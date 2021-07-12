Postgame Fireworks Show Canceled, Great Promotions Ahead in Homestand Preview

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians return home on Tuesday, July 13th to open up a six-game series with the Eugene Emeralds. Postgame fireworks shows scheduled for Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th at Avista Stadium have been canceled due to the dry conditions and potential fire danger across the Inland Northwest.

A new Gift Card Giveaway promotion has been added to Friday and Saturday nights' games, where fans will have the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to the Spokane Indians Team Store every inning. Friday night's game will also feature Baseball BINGO presented by Coeur d'Alene Resort & Casino. Saturday's game now includes the opportunity to Circle The Bases after the game courtesy of Dairy Queen.

Great tickets are still available for all six games at Avista Stadium.

The homestand preview is presented by Spokane International Airport.

Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand. For tickets, simply click on any of the pictures below!

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to local animal shelters.

Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

Sign up at the game to be entered to win a yard makeover courtesy of Wittkopf Landscape Supply, a SiteOne Company. The winner will win the professional services of the Spokane Indians award winning grounds crew for a day plus yard tips that will keep your yard looking healthy and new.

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes, all courtesy of Mirabeau Park Hotel. $2,000 will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

Join us for Gift Card Giveaway Night courtesy of MultiCare and SWX! Fans will have the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to the Spokane Indians Team Store during each of the nine innings that night. That's a total $450 of gift cards given away to lucky fans! Plus, grab your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Resort & Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O! Follow along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game.

Join us for another Gift Card Giveaway Night courtesy of Windermere Real Estate! Fans will have the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to the Spokane Indians Team Store during each of the nine innings that night. That's a total $450 of gift cards given away to lucky fans! Stick around after the game to Circle The Bases courtesy of Dairy Queen.

You won't want to hit snooze on this game! Come dressed in your favorite onesie, nightgown, or matching PJ set for a comfy night at the park. Stick around after the game for Catch on the Field courtesy of Pizza Factory.

Become an STCU Gold Glove Member

Mini Season Tickets are now available for the 2021 season. Contact the Spokane Indians ticket team at (509) 343-6886 for more information.

Book Your Group Night Today

Are you interested in group options with the Spokane Indians? You can reach an Indians group sales representative at groups@spokaneindians.com or (509) 343-6886.

Avista Stadium Bag Policy

The following bags are not allowed at Avista Stadium:

Purses

Backpacks

Drawstring Bags

Fanny Packs

Grocery Store Bags

Tote Bags

The following bags are allowed at Avista Stadium:

Clear bags that do not exceed 12" long by 12" high by 6" wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziplock or similar)

Small wallets/clutches that do not exceed 5" x 8" x 2".

Manufactured diaper bags

Diaper bags

For more information on what to know before you visit Avista Stadium, CLICK HERE.

Mask Policy at Avista Stadium

The Spokane Indians will follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 4 and up to wear a mask to attend games at Avista Stadium unless fully vaccinated.

