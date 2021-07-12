Important: Schedule Change

The doubleheader on Tuesday, July 27 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 28. The game on Tuesday, July 27 will start at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 is still Bark in the Park!

The first pitch for the game on Wednesday, July 28 will be at 5:05 p.m.; gates will open at 4 p.m. Game Two will start approximately 40 minutes after the end of Game One. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings. Fans who wish to attend will be able to purchase one ticket for both games.

If you would like to exchange your Tuesday, July 27 tickets for Wednesday, July 28, contact the Front Office at 425-258-3673.

