Polcovich Named High-A West Player of the Week, Again

July 12, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Infielder Kaden Polcovich was named the High-A West Player of the Week for the week of July 5- 11, marking his second time earning this title during the 2021 season. During the six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds, Polcovich had a .500 batting average, .833 slugging percentage and a .625 on-base percentage. In 18 at-bats, he registered nine hits with three triples and six RBIs while scoring seven runs.

Overall, Polcovich has a .274 batting average, .497 slugging percentage and a .413 on-base percentage. In 197 at-bats, he has hit 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 51 runs.

