Everett Exits Eugene Exulted, Earning Fifth Straight Win

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (39-19) scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in five games, defeating the Eugene Emeralds (34-25) for the fifth consecutive night, 10-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The AquaSox continued their recent trend of scoring runs in the first inning, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame. Jack Larsen singled, driving in Zach DeLoach for the game's first run. Three batters later, Connor Hoover hit a two-out, two-run single, scoring Patrick Frick and Larsen.

Ricardo Genoves answered Hoover's hit with his own two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the inning, cutting the Frogs' to 3-2. Carter Aldrete tied the game at 3-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, his third home run of the season.

Everett took back the lead in the fourth inning when Emeralds starting pitcher Seth Corry walked four consecutive batters, forcing in the go-ahead run. Larsen came up two batters later and drove in Cody Grosse and DeLoach to give the AquaSox 6-3 lead after four innings.

Robert Emery hit his first home run of the year for the Emeralds in the fifth inning, trimming Everett's lead to 6-4. The score remained the same until the top of the eighth inning; DeLoach hit his sixth home run of the year over the right-center field fence, expanding the AquaSox lead to 9-4. Frick scored the Frogs' final run when Larsen grounded out. Ismael Munguia singled home Franklin Labour in the ninth inning for the Emeralds' final run as the AquaSox won their fifth consecutive game, 10-5.

WRAPPING IT UP

Starting pitcher Taylor Dollard picked up the win after throwing six innings, allowing eight hits, four earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts. Dollard is now 3-0 in his three AquaSox starts since being promoted from Low-A Modesto back in June.

Over the last five games has, the AquaSox bullpen pitched 10.1 innings, allowing only two hits, one run, one walk and 13 strikeouts. AquaSox pitchers have only walked four batters over the last four games and 11 batters in the last seven games.

The Frogs outscored the Emeralds 51-14 over the final five games of the series. The 'Sox have a five-game winning streak and have won 14 of their last 16 games. Everett now has a 5.5 game lead over second-place Eugene in the standings and is 9-2 against the Emeralds this season. The AquaSox now have a +179 run differential (414-235) for the season, the best among all 150 MILB and MLB teams.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox begin a six-game series at Funko Field against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday, July 13. Click here to purchase tickets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the radio pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m. The AquaSox are 11-1 against the Dust Devils this season, 6-0 at home.

