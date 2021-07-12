Tri-City Takes Series over Hillsboro

July 12, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils line up for congratulations after a win

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils line up for congratulations after a win(Tri-City Dust Devils)

A late rally lifted the Tri-City Dust Devils (22-37) to 4-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday night at Gesa Stadium. The Dust Devils took their first lead of the game with Franklin Torres' clutch two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The come-from-behind victory was made possible by a strong performance from the bullpen. Tri-City did not allow a hit to the Hops after the third inning and retired the last 11 batters in a row. Kolton Ingram earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts over the final two frames of the games.

The Dust Devils will now hit the road to begin a six-game series in Everett against the AquaSox beginning on Tuesday at Funko Field. Right-hander Taylor Ahearn will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the series opener.

