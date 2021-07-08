Postgame Fireworks Schedule Set

Always a fan favorite, the Wind Surge are excited to bring post-game fireworks to downtown Wichita after select games in 2021.

Fans can enjoy a fireworks show at Riverfront Stadium after the conclusion of the game right from their seats, shot after the following games*:

Friday, June 4th

Friday, June 18th

Friday, July 16th - Click for Tickets

Friday, August 6th - Click for Tickets

Friday, August 27th - Click for Tickets

Friday, September 17th - Click for Tickets

*all promotions subject to change

