Postgame Fireworks Schedule Set
July 8, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
Always a fan favorite, the Wind Surge are excited to bring post-game fireworks to downtown Wichita after select games in 2021.
Fans can enjoy a fireworks show at Riverfront Stadium after the conclusion of the game right from their seats, shot after the following games*:
Friday, June 4th
Friday, June 18th
Friday, July 16th - Click for Tickets
Friday, August 6th - Click for Tickets
Friday, August 27th - Click for Tickets
Friday, September 17th - Click for Tickets
*all promotions subject to change
