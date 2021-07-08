Second Consecutive Walk-Off Win for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - After a walk-off victory last night, the Missions fought back from a ninth inning deficit to defeat Amarillo 7-6. Juan Fernandez was the hero with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After a scoreless first inning, Amarillo jumped on the board with two runs in the top of the second inning. With one out in the inning, Buddy Kennedy reached on a single. Luis Basabe drew a walk after that. A wild pitch from Jordan Humphreys moved both runners into scoring position. Dominic Miroglio drove in Kennedy with a sacrifice fly. A second wild pitch from Humphreys moved Basabe to third base. He scored on an RBI single from Geraldo Perdomo. Amarillo took a 2-0 lead.

The Missions offense bounced back and scored a run in the bottom of the second inning. After a single Jack Suwinski, Yorman Rodriguez bounced into a fielder's choice. He advanced to second base on a throwing error. Allen Cordoba followed that with an RBI single to put the Missions on the board.

Humphreys had more struggles in the top of the third inning as he allowed two more runs to score. With one out in the inning, Dominic Fletcher reached on a double. He scored on an RBI single from Stone Garrett. After recording the second out of the inning, Kennedy drove in his second run of the game with an RBI double.

Once again, the Missions fought back and scored twice in the bottom of the third inning. Jose Azocar and Ben Ruta both reached on singles. Eguy Rosario loaded the bases after reaching on a fielder's choice. Suwinski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Ruta scored on a wild pitch from Luis Frias. The Missions trailed 4-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Missions had runners on the corners with no outs after a single, an error, and a walk. After recording an out, Azocar tied the game with an RBI double. With runners on second and third, Ruta gave the Missions their first lead with a sacrifice fly. San Antonio went ahead 5-4.

Missions reliever Brandon Komar pitched out of a jam in the top of the fifth inning. Back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Komar escaped without allowing a run after getting a strike out and a fielder's choice.

Jordan Humphreys was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He lasted three innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits. Brandon Komar pitched four shutout innings while striking out three batters.

Henry Henry attempted to save the game in the ninth inning. With two outs, Henry allowed a single to Stone Garrett. Ryder Jones was the next batter and he hit a go-ahead two-run home run to make it a 6-5 game.

Then the bottom of the ninth inning happened. Ruta began the inning with a ground-rule double. Rosario tied the game by driving in Ruta with a single to center field. With one out, Amarillo intentionally walked Suwinski and Yorman Rodriguez. After a pop out from Cordoba, the bases were loaded with two outs. That's when Juan Fernandez ended the game with a walk-off single.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 28-28 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 3-5, RBI, SB, K

- Jordan Humphreys (#24 Padres prospect): 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 3 K

The Missions continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, July 8th. Right-hander Reiss Knehr (6-1, 3.90) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Left-hander Tommy Henry (1-3, 4.65) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

