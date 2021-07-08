Rain Drops & the Long Ball; RockHounds Sweep

Three swings of the bat provided the margins of victory as the RockHounds swept the Hooks in a "rainy day double dip" at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.

Back-to-back home runs from Nick Allen and Logan Davidson in the top of the first powered the 'Hounds to a 3-1 win in the opener and a two-run drive by JJ Schwarz was the difference in a 6-4 victory in the nightcap.

Kyle Friedrichs was outstanding, allowing just one run on six hits (no walks and six strikeouts) to earn the win in the opener with Aaron Brown closing the door for his sixth save with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Zack Erwin earned ... and we do mean earned ... his first save of the year going 1â  innings, much of it in heavy rain, to complete the double-header sweep.

Allen (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) and Davidson each went 2-for-4 in the opener and Schwarz went 3-for-6 and drove in three runs in the double-header, including the key home run in game two.

After winning on the fourth of July in the series finale at Frisco, the RockHounds have now taken the first three games of the (six-game) set with the Hooks.

Kibbles & Bits

Nick Allen went 4-for-8 in the double-header to extend his on-base streak to 22 games. Nick is hitting .363 in the 22-gamer and .330 for the season, ranking second in the Double-A Central.

Thanks to your humble editor overlooking a June 12 "HBP" (hit by pitch), Devin Foyle's impressive stretch of reaching base safely became even more impressive. It's not a streak, but Devin (1-for-3 with two RBI in game two) has reached base in 29-of-his-last-30 games. In that span, he is hitting .283 (with four home runs and 24 RBI) and a .422 on-base percentage. He ranks among the league leaders (and is as high as third) in a half-dozen offensive categories.

Next Game

Friday, July 9 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fourth of a six-game series and 10th of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

CC Brett Daniels (RH, 1-4, 8.20)

RH Jared Koenig (LH, 3-1, 2.60)

The Road & Rocky Town

The RockHounds are in the final leg of a stretch in which the club plays 24-of-30 games on the road.

At Corpus Christi Hooks Friday (7:05), Saturday (7:05) and Sunday (5:05).

The 'Hounds return to Momentum Bank Ballpark Tuesday to open a 12-game homestand, hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles (July 13-18) & Corpus Christi Hooks (July 20-25).

Double-A Central League Stories from July 8, 2021

