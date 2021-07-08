Drillers Introduce New Tulsa Noodlers Identity

The Tulsa Drillers announced today what is sure to be a catch with their fans! For one weekend this season, the Drillers will have a new alternate identity and new uniforms to pay homage to a time-honored Oklahoma tradition, noodling! For those of you that don't know, noodling is defined in the dictionary as "To catch or try to catch a fish, usually a catfish, by hand, characteristically by allowing the fish to bite one's hand or placing one's hand in the fish's mouth, and then grabbing the fish by the mouth or through the gillson." The dangerous sport of noodling is only legal in 16 of the 50 states and many consider Oklahoma to be the noodling capital of the world.

To pay tribute to the great men and women who noodle, the Drillers will rebrand from August 12-15 to the Tulsa Noodlers! The Noodlers will don a dark royal & lime green hat with a custom #BiteBack Catfish logo, dark royal with lime green piping jerseys with a Noodlers script font and lime green pants. The custom #BiteBack Noodlers logo helps to represent the fun of noodling, while also showing the determination of Oklahomans to always be resilient.

The August 12-15 weekend at ONEOK Field will be presented by our great partners at Zebco. Zebco, one of the original makers of fishing reels, was founded and has called Tulsa home since 1949. Zebco's Vice President Consumer Experience, Dave Johns said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with the Drillers for this Noodlers weekend. Zebco is proud to have called Tulsa home for over 70 years and I can't think of a better way to celebrate time with our Tulsa family than bringing together America's two favorite past times - fishing and baseball."

The full weekend slate is o"fish"ally going to have everyone thumpin'!

Thursday the 12th will be a Thirsty Thursday with $2 beers & sodas plus the first 1,000 fans will receive a custom Noodlers #BiteBack Bobblefish courtesy of Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis, My41 & 97.5 KMOD.

Friday the 13th we will light up the downtown skyline with a special postgame Fireworks Show featuring custom Noodlers LIME GREEN fireworks courtesy of Indigo Technologies, FOX23 & K95.5.

Saturday the 14th will be a night you won't want to miss. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive custom noodling hats! This once-in-a-lifetime giveaway will be presented by Zebco, NewsChannel 8 & Z104.5 The Edge.

Sunday the 15th is all about the little fishys aka the kiddos! All kids that day will eat FREE plus the first 500 kids (12 & under) will receive a Noodlers pool noodle! This Family FUNday will be presented by the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.

The Drillers, aka the "Tulsa Noodlers," are encouraging fans to send pictures of themselves noodling to the Drillers social media accounts using the #BiteBack hashtag to win tickets to the weekend and maybe see their pictures on the new videoboards!

