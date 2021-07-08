Hooks Drop Both Games of Doubleheader
July 8, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Midland RockHounds swept Thursday's doubleheader at Whataburger Field, taking game one 3-1 and game two 6-4 from the Hooks.
The Hooks held a narrow 1-0 lead in game one after a Grae Kessinger two-out solo shot (4) in the third inning off Kyle Friedrichs.
Hunter Brown was cruising into the fifth inning, recording the first two outs of that frame until Nick Allen tagged the first pitch he saw for a game-tying home run. The next batter, Logan Davidson, also went deep for a 2-1 lead.
That was all the offense Friedrichs needed as he finished 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and no walks. He and Aaron Brown retired nine of the last 10 Hooks in the game.
Game two got off to a rough start for the home team, with Parker Mushinski being saddled with four unearned runs in the first inning. After loading the bases, Pedro León committed a two-out error that allowed two to score, and two others on a Devin Foyle single.
The Hooks got a pair back on a Scott Schreiber double against Brady Feigl. But Feigl worked around four hits and three walks to earn the win. He got insurance on a JJ Schwarz two-run blast in the fifth.
Game four of the series is Friday at the ballpark with Cesar Rosado slated for the Hooks.
