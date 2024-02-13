Posa Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forward Benito Posa.

Posa, 25, is a 6'1" forward who played collegiate hockey at Lake Superior State University appearing in 77 games, tallying 26 points. Before his collegiate career, Posa played in the USHL for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Central Illinois Flying Aces, Green Bay Gamblers, and Des Moines Buccaneers skating in a total of 134 games, accumulating 44 points.

Benito will be the second Posa to play for the Havoc. His brother, Saverio Posa, played two seasons in Huntsville and was part of the 2019 championship team.

The Havoc will be on home ice February 18th to face the Knoxville Ice Bears for Team Poster Night.

