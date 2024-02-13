Steeves Named SPHL Player of the Week After Heavy Workload

The SPHL named Ice Bears goalie Zane Steeves as the SPHL Player of the Week for Feb. 5-11 on Tuesday afternoon. Steeves started both games for Knoxville on Friday and Saturday, making a total of 90 saves in helping the Ice Bears to a pair of wins over Fayetteville and Roanoke. He's the third Ice Bear to receive the honor this season and the second goalie along with Marco Costantini. Jordy Stallard earned the nod in November.

Steeves opened the weekend by stopping 33-of-35 shots against the Marksmen in a 5-2 win on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. He denied Hayden Hulton on a quick shot from in front of the crease late in the first period and kicked away a point-blank attempt by Dalton Hunter midway through the second.

The Red Deer native followed up his performance with a career-high 57 saves on Saturday in Roanoke in a 5-4 overtime win over the Rail Yard Dawgs. Steeves kept Knoxville within striking distance after the first period by making 20 saves in the opening frame alone. He made 21 saves in the second period to keep the score tied at the break, including a one-timer from the slot by Savva Smirnov.

His two biggest saves of the night came in the third period when he stopped Alex DiCarlo from the right circle and slid across the crease to kick away a Jacob Kelly wrist shot off the backdoor step. Dawson McKinney scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Knoxville the win despite being outshot 61-25.

The Ice Bears return to the Civic Coliseum to host Macon on Friday and Saturday. Knoxville visits Huntsville on Sunday.

