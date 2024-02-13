SPHL Suspends Alvo for Two Games

SPHL Suspends Alvo for Two Games

February 13, 2024







HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced on Tuesday that Roanoke defenseman Stephen Alvo has been suspended two games, one game under Rule 23.3 and one game under Rule 46.22, as a result of his actions in Game 186, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 10.

Alvo was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 16:31 of the third period. Alvo will miss Roanoke's games against Evansville on February 16 and 17.

Alvo is in his fifth professional season and second year with the Dawgs. This season, the Withrow Park, Ontario native has one goal, 16 assists, and a plus-one rating in 32 games played for the Dawgs. Last season, the five-foot-eleven blue-liner tallied six goals and 16 assists in 47 regular season games, while also notching one goal and eight assists in the President's Cup Playoffs. Alvo just recently crossed into the top 20 all-time on the franchise's career games played list. He'll be eligible to return to the ice on Monday, February 19 against the Macon Mayhem.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will resume their regular season slate by hosting the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night, February 16 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets, group tickets, and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

