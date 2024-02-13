SPHL Announces Suspensions

February 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC (February 13, 2024) - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Fayetteville's Tim Faulkner

Fayetteville's Tim Faulkner has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, as a result of his actions in Game 181, Fayetteville at Knoxville, played on Friday, February 9.

Faulkner was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 12:54 of the third period.

Faulkner sat out Fayetteville's game against Macon on Saturday.

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended three games, under Rule 23.3, as a result of his actions in Game 189, Quad City at Peoria, played on Saturday, February 10.

Hagaman was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation, at 3:39 of the first period.

Hagaman will miss Peoria's games against Fayetteville on February 16, 17 and 18.

Roanoke's Stephen Alvo

Roanoke's Stephen Alvo has been suspended two games, one game under Rule 23.3 and one game under Rule 46.22, as a result of his actions in Game 186, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 10.

Alvo was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 16:31 of the third period.

Alvo will miss Roanoke's games against Evansville on February 16 and 17.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.