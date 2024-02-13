Alec Hagaman Suspended for Weekend Series by SPHL

February 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Rivermen forward Alec Hagaman has been suspended for three games following his game-misconduct penalty for fighting during an already ongoing altercation during Saturday's game in Bloomington, Illinois.

Because this is Hagaman's third game misconduct penalty this year, he has been suspended for three games as per Rule 23.3 which governs the length of suspensions for multiple infractions.

From the SPHL's official release:

"Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended three games, under Rule 23.3, as a result of his actions in Game 189, Quad City at Peoria, played on Saturday, February 10.Hagaman was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting AfterOriginal Altercation, at 3:39 of the first period."

Hagaman will miss Peoria's next three home games, all against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Carver Arena on February 16, 17 and 18.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.