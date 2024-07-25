Ports Win Again by Ten in 13-3 Defeat of Grizzlies

STOCKTON, Calif. - It was another hit parade for the Ports on Wednesday night, as they racked up 13 runs on 16 hits to defeat Fresno by 10 runs for the second-straight night, this time by a score of 13-3.

The 13 runs tied Stockton's season high, and it was the second time the Ports scored 13 runs against Fresno this year, along with 13 runs against Inland Empire - both back in May. The 16 hits tied their third-highest total of the season, also on May 21 at Inland Empire.

Fresno's Andy Perez hit a solo home run to right on the first pitch of the game for a quick 1-0 Fresno lead, but that's all starter Steven Echavarria would allow in his four innings on the night. The Ports offense would take care of the rest from there, getting the lead for good in the bottom of the second on a sac fly from Nick Schwartz and an RBI double from Elvis Rijo to go up 2-1.

The Ports broke out in the fifth with four runs courtesy of three doubles down the lines. Schwartz doubled down the first-base line to lead off the inning before Elvis Rijo was hit by a pitch. Joseph Rodriguez then doubled down the third-base line to score Schwartz for a 3-1 lead. Clark Elliott followed that up with a two-RBI double down the right-field line before an RBI ground out from Dereck Salom that put the Ports ahead 6-1.

The Grizzlies scored twice in the top of the seventh off Derek Corro, but the Ports lefty handled a comebacker to end the threat with a runner at third to keep the Ports up by a 6-3 score. The Ports would send 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, however, and scored seven runs to put the game out of reach.

An error plated the first run of the rally, Nate Nankil drove in a run with a base hit to left center, and Bjay Cooke drew a bases loaded walk for a 9-3 Stockton advantage. A run came in on a double play off the bat of Schwartz, before Rodriguez launched his second home run in as many games with the Ports, again to the right of the batters eye to score three more and complete the seven-run rally at 13-3.

Micah Dallas needed just 21 pitches to retire all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings, recording four strikeouts in the process. Former No. 3 prospect in the White Sox system, Norge Vera, worked two scoreless innings to collect the win in his Ports debut.

Several streaks continued for the Ports, as Salom's hit streak has reached eight games and his on-base streak is at 11. Elliott's on-base streak now sits at 16 games and Darlyn Montero's is at 12-straight contests.

UP NEXT

Game Three is set for 7:05 PM at Banner Island Ballpark, with Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-4, 4.17) going up against Stockton RHP Jose Dicochea (1-5, 5.32).

The Ports will celebrate Christmas in July for the July 25 game, with special $7.25 Field Box Tickets and $12.25 MVP Tickets in a festive Christmas-like atmosphere. Fans can also bring a new teddy bear to toss out onto the field after the game, and all Teddy Bears will be donated to Toys for Tots.

The Ports will wear custom, one-of-a-kind, Peanuts-themed Christmas Jerseys, exclusively worn from July 25th to July 28th, and fans can own a piece of the holiday magic as the jerseys go up for auction starting on Thursday, July 25th at 7:05 PM through Monday, July 29th at 5:00 PM, presented By Prevail.

