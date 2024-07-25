Perez Pummels Leadoff Longball as Fresno Crushed by Stockton, 13-3

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-18, 46-45) were routed by the Stockton Ports (10-16, 36-54) 13-3 Wednesday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies dropped their fifth straight contest since the All-Star Break and moved to 3-14 on the road in the second half. Fresno fell to 75-29 all-time against Stockton (14-6 record this season) with a 40-10 all-time record (10-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports have won three consecutive games against the Grizzlies, outscoring them 39-15. Fresno sits in last place among all eight teams in the California League second half, trailing the San Jose Giants by 11 games.

The Grizzlies grabbed a 1-0 lead on the very first pitch of the game when Andy Perez laced a solo shot over the right field wall. It was Fresno's third leadoff homer of the season (Braylen Wimmer, June 30 at San Jose and GJ Hill, April 27 vs. San Jose). Perez's last two wallops have been recorded on games started by Jace Kaminska. It was Perez's eighth clout overall of the 2024 campaign, which is second on the squad. Perez finished the night with another multi-hit affair after lacing a single in the third. He has 31 multi-hit games, 10 more than the next Fresno batter (Wimmer).

The Ports took a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the second after a Nick Schwartz sacrifice fly to center and Elvis Rijo RBI double to right. The latter of the plays ricocheted off Felix Tena's glove on a diving attempt. In the bottom of the fifth, Stockton sent nine batters to the dish, plating four runs. Joseph Rodriguez (RBI) and Clark Elliott (2-RBI) swatted doubles while Dereck Salom hit into a force out. The Grizzlies cut the deficit to 6-3 in the top of the seventh when Brad Cumbest contributed both runs. Cumbest clobbered a double to left and waltzed home on a wild pitch later in the frame.

The Ports lengthened their lead to 13-3 with a seven-run seventh inning. Salom reached on a fielding error, notching Elliott. Then, Nate Nankil lifted a single to center, pushing across Nelson Beltran. A bases-loaded walk to Bjay Cooke and a double play yielded the next two runs. Finally, Rodriguez belted a three-run dinger to right-center field, his second consecutive contest going yard. Stockton's offense concluded their blowout with 13 runs on 16 hits and two Fresno miscues. The Ports relished five doubles and one tater with Elliott leading the charge (four hits).

Grizzlies' starter Kaminska (5-5) suffered the loss after four innings of two-run ball (one earned). Kaminska allowed four hits and no walks while fanning six. He has issued one walk over his last seven outings, spanning 39 innings. Kaminska has not permitted a walk in four consecutive starts, lasting 23 frames (27 strikeouts). Stu Flesland III and Wuardo Fernandez were tagged for 11 runs (six earned) over three innings. The duo gave up 10 hits, two walks, beaned the same batter twice and whiffed one. Cade Denton tossed a zero in the eighth to help the bullpen's ERA.

Ports' righty Steven Echavarria chucked four innings in a strong appearance. Perez picked up both hits against Echavarria, who also walked four batters. Norge Vera (1-0) secured the win in his Stockton debut after two electric frames of relief. Micah Dallas wrapped up the final two innings with four punchouts. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- DH Brad Cumbest (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- RHP Jace Kaminska (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Clark Elliott (4-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, CS)

- CF Joseph Rodriguez (2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Elvis Rijo (1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 HBP)

On Deck:

Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-4, 4.17) vs. Stockton RHP Jose Dicochea (1-5, 5.32)

On That Fres-Not es:

The Grizzlies turned a season-high three double plays.

The Grizzlies left the bases-loaded with no outs in the top of the third.

Grizzlies Bench Coach Cesar Galvez celebrated his birthday today.

