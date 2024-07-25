Rancho Downs Inland for Second Straight Win

July 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes got a late run and held on for a second straight win at San Manuel Stadium, downing the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday night by a final of 4-3.

Samuel Munoz's sac fly put Rancho ahead for good in the eighth and Reynaldo Yean and Callum Wallace worked two scoreless innings to finish off Rancho's second straight, moving the Quakes into a first-place tie with Visalia in the second half.

Tied at 3-3 in the eighth, Sean McLain singled to open the inning against Inland reliever Dawry Segura (3-2), his third hit of the game. A ground-rule double by Cameron Decker moved McLain to third base. Two batters later, McLain scored on the Munoz sac fly, giving the Quakes the 4-3 advantage.

After Yean worked a 1-2-3 eighth, Wallace worked around a pair of two-out baserunners, striking out former Quake Imanol Vargas for the final out, giving him his third save of the year.

Rancho trailed 2-0, before finally getting to Inland Empire starter Francis Texido in the fifth. Wilman Diaz and Kendall George had back-to-back triples to tie the game at 2-2. Jeral Perez followed with a sac fly to score George, giving Rancho their first lead at 3-2.

Inland got even in the sixth and threatened to take the lead, but eventual winner Noah Ruen (2-1) came out of the bullpen and stranded a pair of runners to keep the game tied at 3-3.

The Quakes (15-11, 45-45) will look for a third straight win on Thursday, sending Alex Makarewich (0-3) to the mound against right-hander Christian Young (5-3) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 30, when they host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.