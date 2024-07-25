Storm Take Down Rawhide, Win Game Two

A night after a disappointing loss, the Lake Elsinore Storm took charge in a 5-1 victory over the Visalia Rawhide.

Jose Luis Reyes was the Storm's starter tonight. He would once again prove efficient at home. He would work into the sixth inning with a final line of 5.2 innings pitched, three strikeouts, and only one earned run allowed. Their lone run came in the first inning when Demetrio Crisantes crushed his fifth home run of the year.

The Storm would immediately respond as they have for much of the season at The Diamond. Tonight's win increased their home record to 31-19. In the bottom of the second, two singles and a walk would load the bases for Jose Sanabria. On the second pitch, he sent a ball down the left-field line. The ball would roll long and far enough to clear the bases. The Storm would lead 3-1 but not for long.

Leodalis De Vries would smash his seventh home run of the season in the next at bat. It was also his seventh home run in the month of July. After a slow start to his MiLB career, De Vries has taken off this month. His 1.142 OPS is just ahead of Rosman Verdugo's 1.138 OPS. Both teenagers have carried the Storm's offense this summer.

Meanwhile, the Storm pitching staff remained dominant. After Reyes left the game, Javier Chacon and Maikel Miralles finished the night. Neither allowed a hit while they combined to strike out five batters in 3.1 innings of work.

The Storm will play the third game of the series tomorrow night.

