Ports Use Rivera's Strong Start To Snap Skid Against Quakes

August 31, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - Eduardo Rivera, and Charlie Cerny combined for a shutout as the Stockton Ports beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 4-0 Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark for their first win of the series.

Rivera (2-6) had a strong start and arguably his best start of the season hauling a career high seven scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out seven to pick up his second win of the season.

Cerny closed it out for the Ports pitching the eighth and the ninth with a walk and three strikeouts

Will Simpson gave Stockton the early lead with an RBI double in the first inning plating Jonah Cox after a lead off triple. Jose Mujica followed two batters later with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Henry Bolte led off the fourth inning with a single before Jose Mujica homered to left field off of Chris Campos of the Quakes to extend the Ports lead to 4-0.

Chris Campos (5-6) took the loss for Rancho Cucamonga, allowing four runs, all earned, in four innings.

The series continues Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with the final Thirsty Thursday of the season where fans can enjoy $1 beer, $3 hot dogs and an $8 field box ticket with first pitch set for 7:05. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

