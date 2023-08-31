Lake Elsinore Storm Drop Second Game of Final Home Series

After a 1-0 win last night against the San Jose Giants, a win that was accomplished in a brisk one hour and 52 minutes, the Lake Elsinore Storm got within four games of the second-half division title. Another title would put them back in the playoffs for the second year in a row, giving them the opportunity for back-to-back championships.

That game saw shutdown pitching from Miguel Mendez, CD Pelham, Fernando Sanchez, Francis Pena, and Ruben Galindo. Tonight, Jose Reyes would take the mound hoping to take home the second win of the homestand. Unfortunately, Reyes would manage to go four innings, giving up three earned runs, and seven hits while striking out just a singular batter.

This would necessitate the offense to take control of the game without Dillon Head (who entered the Temporary Inactive List today) and Homer Bush Jr who was not in the announced lineup.

The offense, to its credit, wouldn't lie down. After falling behind 2-0, new Storm player Jose Sanabria hit a double in right-center field to bring home the first run of the game. Wyatt Hoffman's speed would then force an errant throw and bring the tying run across the plate.

The Storm would combine for nine hits, with 20 total hits in the game being more than triple yesterday's total. They would also accumulate a triple from Nik McClaughry. In the top of the 4th, the Giants would once again pull ahead by one. In the bottom of that same inning, Lake Elsinore once again responded. A Charlis Aquino single would bring home McClaughry after his aforementioned triple.

Disastrously, this would be the last time the Storm scored while the Giants managed one additional run to touch home plate. For the Storm, they wouldn't have a single base runner reach second base for the remainder of the game and as previously described, the final out of the game was made on an attempted bunt.

Luckily, the Inland Empire 66ers also lost. This means the Storm remain four games back with six games still to play against the 66ers in the final series of the year.

The Storm will play once again tomorrow night at 6 PM for the final Thursday Bites promotion of the season.

