Fresno's Pitching Staff Huff And Puff, Blow Visalia's Barn Down Late 4-1

August 31, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (73-49, 37-19) snuck past the Visalia Rawhide (48-74, 25-31) 4-1 Wednesday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 37-19 (.661) in the second half, 40-20 (.667) in their last 60 games and 50-23 (.685) in their last 73 contests. The Fresno moved to 40-10 all-time against Visalia (5-3 this year) and won their first game in 2023 when tied after six innings (1-5). The Grizzlies hold a two-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 10 contests to go (six versus Modesto).

The battery of Kody Huff and the Grizzlies pitching staff were the headline. Huff went 4-for-4 with a tying RBI single in the second and the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth. Huff added an insurance run in the ninth as well. The Stanford product also caught a gem from three arms. Southpaw Michael Prosecky tied his career-high with six innings of work in a no-decision effort. Prosecky allowed one run, on four hits and a quartet of walks while fanning seven. The lone blemish to Prosecky's line was on his first pitch of the game to Druw Jones, who powered a solo shot to right. Sean Sullivan took over for Prosecky and struck out all six batters he faced. Sullivan (1-0) earned the win in his Fresno debut. He was selected by the Rockies in the 2nd round of the 2023 MLB draft (Wake Forest). Zach Agnos wrapped up the triumph with a 1-2-3 ninth, punching out a pair. It was Agnos' Minor League-leading 25th save of the season, putting him alone in third place in Grizzlies single-season saves. The trio combined for 15 strikeouts (8 of the last 9 retired via strikeout) and gave up their last hit in the third.

Besides Huff, Cole Carrigg and Kyle Karros relished RBI hits in the ninth. Carrigg roped a double and filled the box score again. Karros extended his hit streak to eight games with a single. He has recorded a hit in 13 of his 14 contests since joining Fresno. Jake Snider walked twice and Dyan Jorge scored a run after a single. Visalia's top four batters of their lineup notched a hit. Jansel Luis whacked a single off of Prosecky's body. Luis' hit came after the homer. Kristian Robinson spanked a double and Jackson Feltner reached on an infield single to Jorge. Junior Cerda made a spot start for the Rawhide, lasting one and two-thirds innings. Josh Swales, Logan Clayton and Kyle Amendt pooled together five and one-third shutout frames of relief, striking out six. Gustavo Del Pozo (0-1) suffered the loss after a tough second. The clubs have split the first two games of the series heading into Thursday's action.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Kody Huff (4-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RF Kristian Robinson (1-2, 2B, 2 BB, CS)

- CF Druw Jones (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Josh Swales (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday August 31 Visalia

Rawhide

(Road) Fresno RHP Connor Staine (9-5, 5.48) vs. Visalia RHP Joe Elbis (3-2, 2.00) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Over his last eight starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.82 ERA (43.2 IP, 27 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 14 BB, 55 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in eight consecutive outings and 11 of his last 12 starts (June 8-August 30). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. In August, Prosecky made five starts, going 3-1 with a 0.96 ERA (three shutouts). On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). In seven starts, Prosecky is 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA versus the California League South Division. Prosecky is tied for 10th in Grizzlies' Top 10 franchise single-season wins with 11. He has a California League-best 2.67 ERA.

In the month of August, Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos is 2-0 with seven saves over nine games (team is 9-0). In 10.1 scoreless innings, Agnos has allowed nine hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts. In the past two months, Agnos is 2-1 with 12 saves and a 0.43 ERA. In 21 frames, Agnos has permitted three runs (one earned), on 18 hits, two walks and 28 punchouts.

Andy Perez and Kyle Karros made web gem like plays in the contest.

