Ports Snap Skid Behind Strong Pitching

April 23, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. - The Ports scored four times in the sixth inning and the bullpen allowed just one hit over 3.2 shutout innings as Stockton snapped its three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Ports (5-8) were the first team on the board with a single run in the fourth inning. Danny Bautista hit his league-leading sixth double to lead off the frame against 66ers starter Alejandro Hidalgo and came around to score with two outs when Junior Perez doubled down the left field line to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

With single runs in the fourth and fifth, the 66ers (7-6) took the lead for the first time in the ballgame. Ports' starter Kyle Virbitsky struck out Alexander Ramirez on a pitch in the dirt for the second out of the fourth with Werner Blakely on third base, but on the throw to first from Stockton catcher CJ Rodriguez, Blakely came in to score to tie the game at one. Inland Empire notched an unearned run in the fifth when Starlin Gill lined a single to right field that got by Kevin Richards and rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Kevin Watson, Jr to score from first base to make it 2-1 66ers.

The Ports took the lead for good with a four-run top of the sixth. Julio Goff, on in relief of Hidalgo, walked Bautista and Rodriguez to start the frame to put runners on first and second.

T.J. Schofield-Sam then dropped a bunt up the third baseline that Blakely elected to let roll to see if the ball would veer into foul territory, but the ball kept rolling past third and into shallow left field allowing Bautista to score, tying the game at two. Another walk to Junior Perez loaded the bases with nobody out for Richards, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left center plating Rodriguez to make it 3-2 Ports. With runners on second and third, Blakely then misplayed a groundball off the bat of Robert Puason allowing two more Ports runs to score to increase the advantage to 5- 2.

After the 66ers notched a run on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth, Virbitsky was pulled in favor of lefty Jack Owen who got the final two outs of the frame preserving a two-run lead for Stockton. Owen and Hunter Breault combined to allow just one hit over 3.2 IP to nail down the Ports' fifth win of the season.

After the 66ers notched a run on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth, Virbitsky was pulled in favor of lefty Jack Owen who got the final two outs of the frame preserving a two-run lead for Stockton. Owen and Hunter Breault combined to allow just one hit over 3.2 IP to nail down the Ports' fifth win of the season.

Virbitsky (1-0) got the win for the Ports, allowing just three runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings. Goff (1-1) took the loss for Inland Empire while Breault nailed down his second save of the season.

The Ports will look to make it back-to-back wins in San Bernardino on Saturday night at 7:05 pm for game five of the series against the 66ers.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.