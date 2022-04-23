Rancho Rallies for 5 Runs in the 9th

Modesto, CA - The Quakes pulled off a five-run rally in the ninth to stun the Modesto Nuts on Friday night, taking an 11-8 decision at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

Austin Gauthier, who drove in a season-high four runs, delivered a two-run single to put Rancho ahead for good, as part of the five-run ninth.

Gauthier later scored all the way from first on a critical error, helping the Quakes to build a three-run lead going to the last of the ninth.

Octavio Becerra (1-0), who got into trouble by walking the bases loaded in the eighth, not only survived that drama, but worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the win.

Modesto's Nataniel Garabitos (1-1) suffered the loss in relief.

Luis Rodriguez had a season-best three hits to lead Rancho's 11-hit attack.

Rancho (7-6) will send Edgardo Henriquez (1-0) to the mound on Saturday at 6:05pm, while Modesto will counter with Yeury Tatiz (0-0) in game five of the series.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 26th, as they open a six-game set against Visalia. Tuesday will be our first Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans for a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

