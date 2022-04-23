Despite Early Lead, Rawhide Fall to San Jose 5-1

April 23, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - Rawhide fell to the San Jose Giants for the fourth consecutive night. Visalia starter, Joe Elbis, took his second loss after giving up five earned runs in the third inning. The sole Rawhide run came in the first when Jordan Lawlar scored off Shane Muntz's double to left field.

Tonight's Rawhide relief pitchers, Listher Sosa and Eric Mendez, threw a combined five scoreless innings. Mendez still has not allowed an earned run this season through five appearances.

Visalia now has lost eight consecutive games. First pitch tomorrow for game five of the six-game series against San Jose is at 6:30 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.